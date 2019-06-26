Woman hit by Amtrak train in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department says a woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by an Amtrak train in central Fresno.It happened around 12 p.m. on Wednesday near Clinton and College.Police say the woman was taken to CRMC but her condition is unknown at this time.We haven't received official word from Amtrak about service delays but we do know the train is still stopped on the tracks.