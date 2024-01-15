Woman hospitalized after being shot in the thigh in Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspects who shot a woman in Southwest Fresno.

(ABC30's Action News 24/7 news stream is currently featured above. A related video on this report will be added as soon as it's available.)

Just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Plumas Street and Lorena Avenue for a call of a shooting.

Police found a woman in her early 20s who was shot in her right thigh.

She was taken to a hospital and is stable. Officers say luckily no one else was injured.

Investigators say the victim was with two men when they were approached by two other men who shot at the group.

The bullets struck two apartment units.

Detectives are working to gather more suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.