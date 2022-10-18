Fight over phone leads to woman being shot in Woodlake, police say

A woman is hospitalized after a fight over a phone turned into gunfire. It happened just after 8 Monday night near Acacia and Naranjo in Woodlake.

WOODLAKE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Monday night started with a shooting in Woodlake and ended with an arrest by Visalia police officers.

Woodlake police say they got calls about the shooting around 8 p.m.

Investigators found out some guys had come to a house looking for some property they thought belonged to them.

As they searched the home, one of the men shot a woman in the house before leaving.

An ambulance rushed her to the hospital in critical condition.

A man who lives at the house where the shooting happened said the woman will survive and everyone else is okay.

He said the suspects wanted a phone.

Woodlake police put out a description of the suspects and their vehicle just as Visalia police got a related 911 call from a home about 20 miles away.

Someone reported a man coming into their home saying he'd just shot someone and needed to get rid of his clothes.

Police got there, found the vehicle from the Woodlake shooting and a man who matched a suspect's description.

They arrested 28-year-old Enrique Martinez and handed him over to Woodlake police.

Martinez is now booked in the Tulare County Jail on charges including attempted murder and obstructing justice for trying to destroy evidence.