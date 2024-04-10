72-year-old woman killed after being hit by car in Reedley identified

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 72-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car in Reedley Tuesday night has been identified.

The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified her as Maria Cruz of Reedley.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. in the area of Springfield and Justine Avenues.

Reedley police say Cruz was crossing the street with her walker when she was hit.

Officers say Cruz was not in the crosswalk.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

The driver pulled over after the accident and has been cooperating with officers.

Investigators say drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash.