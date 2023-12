A woman is dead after being struck by a car in Madera County Sunday morning.

Woman hit and killed by car in Madera County, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is dead after being struck by a car in Madera County Sunday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says they received a call after 2 a.m. Sunday for a person on the side of the road on Highway 145 near Avenue 12.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been hit by a car.

The CHP says the woman died at the scene from her injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

