South Valley woman breaking barriers on this Women's History Month

Zhanique Lovet is a mother, bodybuilder and more recently a gym owner. Owning a gym is something she's been working towards for years.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News is honoring Women's History Month and today we're highlighting a local woman breaking barriers.

Zhanique Lovet is a mother, bodybuilder and more recently a gym owner.

In January of this year she opened Z-mode Fitness, in Visalia.

Zhanique has been working towards this moment for years.

It started when she took a leap of faith, ten years ago, and left her job as a waitress to become a personal trainer.

"It's never too late to start something whether it be a career, whether it be working out, whether it be to be a better person, it's never too late," says Zhanique.

The Tulare County local graduated from Farmersville High School.

She is currently training for an intense competition.

This obstacle course will put her athleticism, balance and physique to the test.

As an athlete she trains to overcome *obstacles on the course- but growing up she was overcoming obstacles in real life.

"I was in 13 different schools before I graduated, I did not have a consistent home life. My mom was a single mom and we were on government assistance. She was a single mom trying to do her best but also battling her own drug abuse," explains Zhanique.

Zhanique credits her faith for being able to persevere in her life and career.

"If I didn't have God in my life. I wouldn't have changed from that person i was from when i was growing up, a very troubled teenager slash young adult. If I didn't turn to God and give my life to the lord I wouldn't be the person I am today," Zhanique says.

On this Women's History Month, she hopes to inspire people to work towards their goals.

And wants people to know it's never too late to go after your dreams.