Power restored for seniors at Clovis mobile home park

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Power has been restored to a Clovis mobile home park.

The City of Clovis tweeted late on Tuesday night that power had been restored to the area.



Several residents living at the Woods Mobile Home community also reached out to Action News to say they had electricity again, almost four days after it first went out.

Power was first lost around 6 am Sunday for the hundreds of seniors who live in the community near Willow and Barstow Ave.



More than 250 units were without power.

According to PG&E, the failure was caused on the mobile home park's side.

Bessire and Casenhiser, Inc. is the mobile home park owner and property manager.

They say early Sunday morning, The Woods lost power possibly due to a rain-related problem with a transformer.

Monday night, one resident told Action News he was restless because he didn't have the electricity to power the oxygen machine that he needs to help him breathe through the night.

This mobile home park has had a history of multi-day outages in recent years.

Seniors at the Woods Mobile Home Park are still without electricity Monday night after losing power almost 48 hours ago.

