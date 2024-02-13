2024 World Ag Expo opens Tuesday

Every year, the World Ag Expo attracts people from dozens of countries and just about every state in the nation.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Over 1,070 exhibitors are set up and ready to go for the World Ag Expo's grand opening on Tuesday morning.

Growers, trucking companies and other exhibitors showing off innovative technology are among those taking part.

Over 100,000 are expected to show up this year.

Chairman Stan Creelman says there is something for everyone.

Stan has been coming to the Expo since the 1970s.

He says the local economic impact exceeds $56 million.

People from all over the country and the world visit Tulare County to see the latest agricultural and farming-related products.

"We are the core of agriculture, the Valley here," says Creelam. "Over 360 commodities are represented on the showgrounds, so if it's made for agriculture, it's probably in here somewhere."

Among the worldwide exhibitors are some local companies as well.

GUSS Automation is based in Kingsburg.

"It's really exciting -- our town is pretty excited about us right there and just getting us in the heart of all our community," says co-founder Gary Thomspon.

GUSS stands for Global Unmanned Spray System.

The company makes the autonomous Electric GUSS sprayer, which is used to spray fields with nutrients, fertilizers, and pesticides.

The new product is one of the Top 10 New Product Winners and is set to be recognized at the Expo this week.

One person can control up to eight GUSS sprayers.

"We have been dealing with a shortage of ag labor for many, many years, and it's just hard for us to get the work done that we need some innovations like this to really help us, really help our crews, our existing spray managers and supervisors to get work done and be more efficient on what they do," said Thomspon.

The opening ceremony for the Expo will take place at 8 am on Tuesday.

The Expo will be open from 9 am to 5 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, and from 9 am to 4 pm on Thursday.

Tickets are $20 at the gate, or you can get a discount online if you use the code ORANGE.

