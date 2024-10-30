World Stroke Day: Understanding the early signs and symptoms

National medical experts say every 40 seconds, someone will experience a stroke.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- National medical experts say every 40 seconds, someone will experience a stroke.

Local doctors are making sure you understand the early signs and symptoms on this World Stroke Day.

Community Regional Medical Center along with several other partners, including American Ambulance and SkyLife gathered to educate the community about strokes on World Stroke Day.

CRMC supervisor Joyce Eden says every minute counts when someone is experiencing stroke and the medical center is wanting to make sure they offer the best care to its patients.

"As of last October we became certified by the joint commission to deliver comprehensive stroke care here at our Downtown site and in January of this year we got primary stroke certification at our Clovis site," said Eden.

Eden says the hope of Tuesday's event is to inform people on the signs of the medical emergency.

The hospital uses the acronym, 'BE FAST.'

Eden says the saying is used as a reminder to be mindful of your balance, your eyes, face and arms and noticing if your speech is slurred. If so, it's important to be timely and seek medical attention.

Organizers say check ups with your doctor, a healthy diet and regular exercise can help avoid a stroke.

Estela Bailey says she didn't notice symptoms until it was too late.

"I thought I was going to bed, and the next, I was found in the hospital," said Bailey.

Bailey spoke at the community event to share her story with attendees.

She says her son found her when she was experiencing a stroke in July. And it's been a long road to recovery but her family, specifically her daughter, Helen have been so helpful during this challenging time.

"I don't know if I would be able to get through everything without her, I owe it to her, all my life," said Bailey.

