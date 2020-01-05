Society

Central Valley man, WWII veteran celebrates 101st birthday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central Valley man celebrated his 101st birthday on Saturday.

Curtis Luke was born in 1919 and surrounded by family and friends at the Veterans Home of California in Fresno.

Luke's great granddaughter, Candice Nichols, facetimed him to wish a happy birthday. Luke's nickname for her is "Candy."

The World War II veteran celebrated with KFC, his favorite food!
