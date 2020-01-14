Society

North Valley World War II veteran asking for special Valentine's Day gift

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley veteran is asking for a little love this Valentine's Day.

Major Bill White served in World War II, survived the Battle of Iwo Jima and is now living in Stockton.

He spends most of his time scrap-booking, with his memories carefully preserved on the bookshelves in his room, organized by year.

But with Valentine's Day coming up, the 104-year-old is hoping to add to his story with a collection of cards and well wishes.

"I'll save every one of them like I've been saving little things that have come up until right now, and they'll be a personal part of my history," White said.

If you would like to send a card to the retired Marine, his address is:

The Oaks at Inglewood

6725 Inglewood Ave.

Stockton, CA 95207
