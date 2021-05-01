Travel

Feeling daring? World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal

EMBED <>More Videos

World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens

PORTUGAL -- The world's longest suspended pedestrian bridge has just opened in northern Portugal - and it's not for the faint of heart.

The 1,700-foot structure hovers more than 570 feet above a river and is held up by steel cables and two towers.

It takes about 10 minutes to walk across, offering stunning views of a waterfall and the gorge beneath.

The construction of the bridge took about three years.

The hope is that it'll help the region recover from hit to tourism caused by the pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelpedestrian walkwaybridgepedestrians
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
New omicron variant stokes world fears, triggers travel bans
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow has worst day of year
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News