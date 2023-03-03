Central Valley Showdown bringing wrestling from all over state

Various California wrestling promotions are coming together this weekend for a major supershow taking place in the Central Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Various California wrestling promotions are coming together this weekend for a major supershow taking place in the Central Valley.

It's like Central California's version of Wrestlemania!

The Central Valley Showdown consists of four wrestling promotions coming together for one supercard.

"The best thing I can say to the fans is to expect a huge night of action," says Jason Hastings with the California Wrestling Association. "We have 10 matches scheduled, including a multi-person battle royal, which is something we're going to open the show with."

The Central Valley Showdown takes place this Sunday at the American Legion Hall in Merced.

Tickets and information are available at the Best of the West Wrestling website.