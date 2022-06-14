Weather

Yellowstone closes after 'unprecedented' rain washes out roads

Some roads have been flooded and others are covered in mud or rocks.
By Emily Shapiro
EMBED <>More Videos

Yellowstone closes due to 'unprecedented' rain

HELENA, Mont. -- All Yellowstone National Park entrances have been closed in the wake of "unprecedented" rainfall causing "substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides on roadways," the National Park Service announced Monday.

Some roads have been washed out and others are covered in mud or rocks, according to the park service. Power has also been knocked out in multiple parts of the park, officials said.



Park Superintendent Cam Sholly described it as "record flooding."

The flooding was sparked by near record-high temperatures melting high-elevation snow over the weekend. Rivers are at peak levels now and are forecast to recede in the next few days.





The park service didn't say when Yellowstone would reopen but noted that officials need time to assess the damage and wait for conditions to stabilize.

The closure will last through Wednesday at a minimum. The park service warned that many roads could be shuttered "for an extended period of time."

The massive national park spans 2,219,789 acres, mostly in Wyoming but also in neighboring Montana and Idaho. Summer is the park's busiest tourist season.

ABC News' Max Golembo and Dan Peck contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwyomingyellowstonefloodingnational park serviceu.s. & worldsevere weather
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
4 displaced from Central Fresno home by attic fire
Body found in Fresno canal, recovery teams at the scene
CA gas station manager fired after 69 cents-a-gallon mistake
Happy the elephant is a not a person, New York high court rules
Company will pay you $2,000 to release 100 cockroaches in your home
Fresno Fire Department reports an increase in fires
Quick-thinking camp staffers save kids from suspected gunman in Texas
Show More
Officials: Firefighter hospitalized after battling fire in Fresno Co.
Man hits car multiple times with baseball bat in Sanger, police say
Visalia family arrested during human trafficking investigation
4 Valley residents killed in crash in Monterey County, CHP says
Body found in ponding basin in northeast Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News