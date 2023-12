1 person found dead in mobile home fire in Yokuts Valley, officials say

YOKUTS VALLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been found dead following a mobile home fire in Yokuts Valley.

CAL FIRE officials say the flames broke out at about 5 a.m. at a home on Otter Lane across from George Smith Road.

The home was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

Officials say one person and an animal were found dead inside the rubble.

The person has not been identified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.