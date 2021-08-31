Giant sequoia damaged by lightning strike cut down in Yosemite

Late last month, during a rainstorm in the Sierra, a bolt of lightning struck the giant sequoia tree in front of the Yosemite Museum.
Witnesses reported hearing a loud crack through Yosemite Village.
When the rain finally cleared, park rangers discovered a large gash spiraling down the tree. About 100 feet up, forestry crews found a large growing crack.
Officials said they were forced to take down the tree for safety reasons. Now, all that's left is a single stump.
The sequoia was planted on November 11, 1926, as an eight-year-old sapling.
It marked the opening of the Yosemite Museum, which was the first museum building constructed in the National Park System.
