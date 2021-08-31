Giant sequoia damaged by lightning strike cut down in Yosemite

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10923719" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dramatic video captured the aftermath of a lightning strike near Big Bear, when a large pine tree caught on fire and split in half.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- A giant piece of history has been destroyed by lightning inside Yosemite National Park.Late last month, during a rainstorm in the Sierra, a bolt of lightning struck the giant sequoia tree in front of the Yosemite Museum.Witnesses reported hearing a loud crack through Yosemite Village.When the rain finally cleared, park rangers discovered a large gash spiraling down the tree. About 100 feet up, forestry crews found a large growing crack.Officials said they were forced to take down the tree for safety reasons. Now, all that's left is a single stump.The sequoia was planted on November 11, 1926, as an eight-year-old sapling.It marked the opening of the Yosemite Museum, which was the first museum building constructed in the National Park System.