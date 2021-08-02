Weather

Video: Burning tree splits in half after lightning strike near Big Bear

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Tree splits apart after lightning strike near Big Bear

BIG BEAR, Calif. -- Dramatic video captured the aftermath of a lightning strike near Big Bear in Southern California when a large pine tree caught on fire and split in half.

The footage shows the Jeffrey pine, believed to be at least 200 years old, on fire after the lightning strike. After a few minutes, the trunk simply splits in two, with the flaming pieces falling to either side.

The footage of the tree, across the street from the Big Bear airport, was captured by Michael Bogan, who says he saw and heard the flash of lighting. He tweeted: "It was a gorgeous 200+ year old healthy tree that had an unlucky day."


After putting out the flames, firefighters later cut down what was left of the tree.


The San Bernardino National Forest fire agency said firefighters responded to five separate incidents of trees being set on fire by lightning strikes on Saturday.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniafirelightningtree fall
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
Show More
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
More TOP STORIES News