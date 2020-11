EMBED >More News Videos Watch the latest Accuweather Forecast from the StormWarn 30 center.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two major roads in Yosemite National Park will close Thursday night as snow and winter weather conditions are anticipated this weekend.Tioga Road, which is also known as Highway 120, and Glacier Point Road will temporarily close through the park at 6 pm on ThursdayNational Park officials say they will re-evaluate whether to open the roads on Monday.Authorities are reminding drivers that tire chains may be required inside Yosemite Valley.You can check road conditions by calling 209-372-0200.