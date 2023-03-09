Merced man sentenced for sexual assault in Yosemite National Park

A Merced man is set to spend the next seven years behind bars after being found guilty of sexual assault in Yosemite National Park.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced man is set to spend the next seven years behind bars after being found guilty of sexual assault in Yosemite National Park.

The U-S Department of Justice says Ramonchito Racion was sentenced Wednesday.

The 52-year-old was working as a cook for a private company in Yosemite in the summer of 2019 when prosecutors say he sexually assaulted his roommate while they were sleeping.

Racion was found guilty of attempted sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact by a federal jury after a six-day trial.