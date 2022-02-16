travel

Yosemite National Park to require reservations during peak hours this summer

Park officials say starting May 20, visitors will need a reservation if they enter the park between 6 am and 4 pm.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're planning a trip to Yosemite National Park this summer, you're going to need to reserve a slot during the park's peak hours.

Park officials say starting May 20, visitors will need a reservation if they enter the park between 6 am and 4 pm.

The reservation system will last through September 30.

You can start booking reservations at 8 am on March 23 at Recreation.gov. Each reservation is valid for one vehicle.

If you plan to stay at the Ahwahnee Hotel, Yosemite Valley Lodge, Curry Village, Wawona Hotel, Housekeeping Camp or any of the campgrounds, you will not need a reservation to be in the park during the peak hours.

