City of Fresno unveils youth sports fee waiver program

The new sports program gives kids more opportunities to compete on the field, diamond and court, at a lower cost.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- City leaders have unveiled a new, cheaper youth sports program.

It gives kids more opportunities to compete on the field, diamond and court, at a lower cost.

Council president Tyler Maxwell and Mayor Jerry Dyer launched the youth sports fee waiver program.

The city earmarked $300,000 to reduce fees for children and teens ages 3 to 15 interested in city-sponsored recreational programs.

That includes basketball, soccer, flag football, T-ball, and fitness camps.

Waivers lower the costs from $75 to $20 dollars per program.

The city says children will also receive a free welcome kit with a sports bag, reusable water bottle, sports jersey, and shorts.

To qualify, kids must live in the city of Fresno and families must demonstrate financial need.

To apply, click here.