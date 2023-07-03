Family plans to sue ride operator after 6-year-old boy falls 40 feet in zip line accident

The family of a 6-year-old boy who survived a scary fall from a zip line said they plan on suing the ride operator for what they say was poor training.

The boy was on a family trip at an amusement park in Mexico when he reportedly fell at least 40 feet after his harness snapped. The frightening accident was caught on camera.

Luckily, he landed in an artificial pool below where a tourist reportedly rescued him. The child was not seriously injured.

The incident is the latest in a string of injuries from zip lining.

Another 6-year-old was injured last week in Georgia while zip lining. The child's father says he plans to file a lawsuit against the adventure park after he says he was forced to save his daughter when the zip line rope became wrapped around her neck and was strangling her.

Just days ago, zip line guide JP Schiller was sent to a hospital after another zip liner came barreling into the 21-year-old at 30 mph.

"I lost consciousness as soon as I took the impact," Schiller said.

Schiller was attempting to rescue a 10-year-old boy who had gotten stuck on the lines when he was hit.

"I basically grabbed his harness while we're both still attached to the line and then rotated my body so that I took the impact and the little boy didn't," Schiller said. "My memory picks up in the hospital. I was treated for a mild concussion, loss of consciousness, a sprained wrist as well. And pain in my lower left leg."

Ian Adamson, an adventure and obstacle sports expert, told Good Morning America that zip lining can be hazardous.

"Some of the worst injuries, they can happen at speed," Adamson said. "Look to see if, before you go down a zip line, see if there's anyone on it. The guides sometimes are not quite aware. So the fallback is yourself."

Experts say avoiding worn-down equipment can help shield people from disaster on the ropes. Checking reviews of zip line companies is also recommended.

"These are not regulated," Adamson said. "There are standards and the standards are quite good. But not everyone complies and they're not mandatory. So just be aware."

Experts say to make sure to read the waivers before you zip line because they often detail what could go wrong.

Good Morning America contributed to this report.