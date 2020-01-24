1 killed, 4 injured in crash near Caruthers, CHP says

It happened just at around 11:40 a.m. in the area of Nebraska and Elm Avenues west of Highway 41.
Both vehicles appeared to be upside down.
Offficers say four other people were transported to the hospital but their conditions were not released.
The cause of the collision is under investigation, but officials say alcohol may have been a factor.
Avoid the area of Nebraska Ave at Elm Ave for the next hour due to a fatal collision investigation. pic.twitter.com/U4B5xgD4oY— CHP Fresno (@ChpFresno) January 24, 2020
