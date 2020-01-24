1 killed, 4 injured in crash near Caruthers, CHP says

Avoid the area of Nebraska Ave at Elm Ave for the next hour due to a fatal collision investigation. pic.twitter.com/U4B5xgD4oY — CHP Fresno (@ChpFresno) January 24, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers say one person has died and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Caruthers Friday afternoon.It happened just at around 11:40 a.m. in the area of Nebraska and Elm Avenues west of Highway 41.Both vehicles appeared to be upside down.Offficers say four other people were transported to the hospital but their conditions were not released.The cause of the collision is under investigation, but officials say alcohol may have been a factor.