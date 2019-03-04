10 people attack H&M security guard, Chicago police say

EMBED <>More Videos

A 24-year-old H&M security guard was attacked when he told shoppers that the store was closing.

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are looking for 10 people who attacked a security guard Saturday night at the H&M store on Chicago's Magnificent Mile.

The 24-year-old guard at the store in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue was not seriously injured.

At about 8 p.m., the guard told two female shoppers to make their final purchases because the store was closing. Then, the women started punching and kicking him.

Eight other people got involved and, at one point, one of the women pepper sprayed the guard in the face.

All offenders, who were between the ages of 15 and 55, fled the scene, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene.

Chicago police are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
attackretailpepper spray
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Irrigation districts take advantage of excess water, start deliveries to farmers
At least 22 dead as storms, possible tornadoes hit Deep South
Firebaugh residents spot an apparent funnel cloud over town
Many turnout for Home and Garden Show despite wet weather
Missing California sisters found alive after two-night search
10-year-old shot in the head with high-powered pellet gun
Photo of OC students with swastika sparking outrage
Show More
Child sexually assaulted by stepmother's boyfriend in Hanford
Police: Husband, not panhandler, killed woman in Baltimore
SpaceX's new crew capsule aces space station docking
Arson investigators looking into 2-alarm fire at Fresno County home
Oregon man survives 5 days in snow by eating Taco Bell sauce
More TOP STORIES News