Fresno Grizzlies faced with discrimination lawsuit over Ladies Night promotion

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) (KFSN) -- The lawsuit, filed in March, stems from a Ladies Night promotional event, that happened when the Grizzlies were taking on the Stockton Ports on May 25 last year.

The 23-page complaint claims that the Grizzlies violated the Unruh Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination regardless of age, race, religion, disability, sex or sexual orientation.

Legal Analyst Kevin Little said that type of promotion can be a gamble when it comes to legal challenges.

"But if it's a ladies night, and it clearly entitles women," said Little. "Just by virtue of being women, to get in at a free, either free or at a reduced price relative to men. You run the risk of these sorts of lawsuits."

The plaintiffs on the case are Christine Johnson and Harry Crouch.

The complaint said that Crouch paid $18 dollars to get into the stadium, while Johnson got into the game for free.

They're now seeking $5 million in damages.

"But if as the complaint indicates, it was an event that was promoted as providing a differential entry fee for men versus women, it would presumptively violate the Unruh," said Little.

The Fresno Grizzlies declined to comment on the lawsuit.

On top of being a plaintiff in the case, Crouch is also named as the President for the National Coalition for Men's Board of Directors.

Action News reached out multiple times to the group and no one answered our call.

According to the organization's website, it states that it's "committed to ending harmful discrimination and stereotypes against boys, men, their families and the women who love them."

Action News tried contacting Alfred Rava, the lawyer representing Johnson and Crouch in the case, both by email and phone but again, got no response.

Little said there are ways for businesses to protect themselves, to avoid these types of lawsuits.

"Instead of doing something where it says, women get in for either reduced price or free," said Little. "You can say something like a Mother's Day gift basket will be available to the first 2000 entrants."

To view the complaint, click here.

