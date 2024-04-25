WATCH LIVE

Valley correctional officer killed in crash involving train, officials say

Thursday, April 25, 2024
The driver who died after colliding with a train in Kingsburg has been identified as 43-year-old Reymundo Caldera of Selma.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office confirms he was a correctional officer at the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran.

He died on April 18 at the railroad tracks along Golden State Boulevard at Stroud Avenue.

Police say Caldera was driving an SUV at the time of the crash.

Officials are investigating whether the crossing arms were functioning.

