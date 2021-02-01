business

Clovis boutique sells handmade soaps, bath products

SoapCute is located on Clovis and Herndon Avenues. They also offer local delivery if you order off their website.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valentine's Day is a couple of weeks away, and a bath and body boutique in Clovis is celebrating the holiday and its first anniversary with special gift options.

SoapCute California started on Instagram last February and was able to open a storefront in October. Everything in the store is handmade locally and personally designed by the owners.

They are offering several Valentine-themed bath bombs and will gift wrap anything you buy. All you have to do is say that the gift is for Valentine's Day.

