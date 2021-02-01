Clovis boutique sells handmade soaps, bath products

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valentine's Day is a couple of weeks away, and a bath and body boutique in Clovis is celebrating the holiday and its first anniversary with special gift options.SoapCute California started on Instagram last February and was able to open a storefront in October. Everything in the store is handmade locally and personally designed by the owners.They are offering several Valentine-themed bath bombs and will gift wrap anything you buy. All you have to do is say that the gift is for Valentine's Day.SoapCute is located on Clovis and Herndon Avenues. They also offer local delivery if you order off their website.