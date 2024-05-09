17-year-old arrested for hoax shooting call at Fowler High School, police say

FOWLER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 17-year-old has been arrested for allegedly making a swatting call about an active shooter at Fowler High School on Thursday morning.

All Fowler schools were put on lockdown after the call as a precaution.

After a search, authorities determined the call was not credible

This isn't the first time law enforcement has responded to false emergency calls.

This is at least the third incident over the last several months in Fresno County.

Thursday afternoon, the Fowler Police Department released a statement saying it is appreciative of the professionalism and rapid response by Fowler Unified District staff.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested on two felony charges and is currently in the juvenile detention facility.

