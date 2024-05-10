Fake rideshare driver wanted for sexually assaulting woman, Clovis police say

Clovis PD believes the suspect Bikramjit Singh could be anywhere because he's a truck driver that has routes all across the U.S.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman he picked up while posing as a rideshare driver in Old Town Clovis last month.

Clovis police say 27-year-old Bikramjit Singh is wanted for a kidnapping and sexual assault that happened on April 21.

Officials say Singh had been falsely presenting himself as an Uber driver to people as they were leaving a bar.

After picking up the victim, police say Singh took her to a location in Fresno, where he carried out the sexual assault.

Police say Uber has confirmed that victim had not called for a ride that night, and that the SUV Singh was driving is not registered with the company.

Photo of the suspect provided by the Clovis Police Department.

Investigators say Singh had used his roommate's vehicle, which he removed the plates from.

Officials say Singh, a long-haul truck driver who works across the United States, told the victim he had committed similar crimes in the past.

Clovis police say they don't have any further evidence of any other victims.

Action News has reached out to Uber about the incident but has not yet received a response.

Anyone with information about Singh's whereabouts is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department.

