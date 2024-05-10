Home destroyed by fire in east central Fresno

Firefighters are working to get control of a fire that broke out at a home in east central Fresno on Friday afternoon.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire destroyed a home in east central Fresno on Friday afternoon.

The fire started around 3:20 pm at a house near the intersection of Dakota and Fowler.

Video from an ABC30 Insider shows a huge plume of black smoke billowing into the sky, which could be seen from miles away.

Officials say the fire destroyed one home and spread to another nearby structure.

Firefighters have contained the fire and are working to put out hot spots.

There were no injuries, and nobody was inside of the home when the fire started.

