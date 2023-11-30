Woman celebrates 110th birthday in Visalia

Family and friends gathered to celebrate an amazing birthday in Visalia on Wednesday.

Family and friends gathered to celebrate an amazing birthday in Visalia on Wednesday.

Dollie Pedroza turned 110 years old.

She was born on November 29th, 1913.

In 1930, at age 17, Dollie married her sweetheart, Jack Russell. and moved to California five years later.

She had seven children during her 41 year-marriage before Russell passed away.

Dollie re-married and has two stepdaughters.

Dollie let us in on her secret to a long life.

"Working in the fields, just eat whatever I wanted to eat, go to bed whenever I wanted to go to bed," said Dollie.

Dozens of family and friends gathered to sing Happy Birthday to her.

