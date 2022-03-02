religion

Ash Wednesday begins March 2, marking the start of Lent

EMBED <>More Videos

Ash Wednesday begins today, March 2 which marks the start of Lent.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ash Wednesday begins March 2 which marks the start of Lent. It is traditionally a day of fasting and repentance.
Numerous churches across the Valley will have priests placing ashes on the forehead of parishioners.

Saint John's Cathedral distributed ashes Wednesday afternoon and will hold evening services in both English and Spanish.
Saint Anthony of Padua on Maroa and Bullard bilingual evening masses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityfresnoreligioncatholic church
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELIGION
Terrified for their families, Ukrainians across Valley pray for peace
Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in West Virginia
Jewish community strives to 'stay strong' after Texas synagogue terror
FBI identifies hostage-taker at Texas synagogue
TOP STORIES
4 killed, 3 severely injured in major crash in Fresno County
Authorities announce charges filed against Fresno police sergeant
2 arrested, charged with fatal shooting at Fresno bowling alley
2 CA brothers died months before missing persons report, DA says
7 inmates hospitalized after being exposed to unknown substance
CHP: Man accused of killing kids near SAC recently arrested in Valley
141 nations line up against Russia as attacks on Ukraine intensify
Show More
Valley congressmen react to Pres. Biden's State of the Union Address
Official: Bleak snowpack survey is 'one step short of catastrophe'
CSU trustees launch independent investigation into Fresno State
2 more arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Hilmar restaurant
Ukrainian grandmother 'ready to fight' as Russians move closer to Kyiv
More TOP STORIES News