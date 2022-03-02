Ash Wednesday begins March 2, marking the start of Lent

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ash Wednesday begins March 2 which marks the start of Lent. It is traditionally a day of fasting and repentance.Numerous churches across the Valley will have priests placing ashes on the forehead of parishioners.Saint John's Cathedral distributed ashes Wednesday afternoon and will hold evening services in both English and Spanish.Saint Anthony of Padua on Maroa and Bullard bilingual evening masses.