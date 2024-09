Tulare County deputies rescue dog from canal

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A dog is back on dry land after being stuck in a Tulare County canal.

Deputies were called to the area of Avenue 250 and Road 224, just north of Lindsay, at about midnight Wednesday.

They found a dog trapped in the Friant-Kern Canal.

Deputies were able to use ropes and safely get the dog out of the water.

Sadly, no pet owner could be found.

If you know who the dog belongs to, you're asked to contact the Tulare County Animal Control.