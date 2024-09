Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Tulare County, officials say

A man has died after being hit by a train in Tulare County early Wednesday morning.

A man has died after being hit by a train in Tulare County early Wednesday morning.

A man has died after being hit by a train in Tulare County early Wednesday morning.

A man has died after being hit by a train in Tulare County early Wednesday morning.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after being hit by a train in Tulare County early Wednesday morning.

Officials with Union Pacific say it happened at 7:40 am near Road 16 and Avenue 392, just south of Kingsburg.

The pedestrian was hit outside a crossing area.

No one on the train crew was injured.

Officials are still investigating to determine what led up to the incident.