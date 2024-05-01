Fresno Unified board set to pick interim superintendent during Friday meeting

Fresno Unified's Board of Trustees came together in closed session to discuss the process for selection of an interim superintendent.

Fresno Unified's Board of Trustees came together in closed session to discuss the process for selection of an interim superintendent.

Fresno Unified's Board of Trustees came together in closed session to discuss the process for selection of an interim superintendent.

Fresno Unified's Board of Trustees came together in closed session to discuss the process for selection of an interim superintendent.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified's Board of Trustees came together in closed session Wednesday morning to discuss the process for selection of an interim superintendent.

That pick will now be made during a special meeting to be held Friday.

This comes as the board continues the hiring process to replace current Superintendent Bob Nelson.

He's expected to leave his position in July to take a new job with Fresno State.

Deputy Superintendent Misty Her was previously announced as being expected to fill the interim role, if the district does not find a replacement by August 1.