A man is in critical condition after being shot at a hotel in northwest Fresno.
The shooting happened at the San Joaquin Suites Hotel just before midnight on Saturday.
When police arrived, they found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital.
Police say an 'unknown disturbance' happened in the area before the shots were fired.
Detectives with the Street Violence Bureau are investigating the shooting.
Man shot multiple times at northwest Fresno hotel
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News