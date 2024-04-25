Around the Block Party on Fresno's Gallery Row this Friday

Fresno's family-friendly Around the Block series is moving to Van Ness and Mono in downtown Fresno on Friday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's family-friendly Around the Block series is moving to Van Ness and Mono in downtown Fresno on Friday.

"We've got galleries, we've got businesses, we've got food and music that's all going to be going off at one time," President and CEO of the Downtown Fresno Partnership, Elliott Balch said.

The event will highlight the local businesses and give the area its well-deserved new name: Gallery Row.

"People don't really realize that this is the corner where art hop started and there are some absolute gems of galleries that have been here a long time," co-owner of Clay Hands Studios, Nanette Balch explained.

Businesses on the block will have a wide range of activities for people to enjoy.

"We'll have live welding, a metal sculpture that will be happening. We have painting in the various studios," Balch explained.

If you want to try out ceramics, head over to Clay Hands Studios.

"Clay Hands Studios will have tables out front for people to play in the clay, getting their hands dirty and give to a shot," Mattos said.

Clay Hands has two artists offering classes for anyone who wants to learn.

The studio will have items available for purchase from local artists made in-house.

Many other studios will feature dedicated, local artists throughout block party for everyone to admire or buy.

Some of the businesses will also have wine tastings along with their activities.

All the fun kicks off with a ribbon cutting Friday at 5 pm and continues through 9 pm.

The next block party is expected to be held in June.

