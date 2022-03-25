ukraine

Meathead Movers helps Ukrainian refugees

Meathead Movers helps Ukrainian refugees

FRESNO, Calif. -- A local business is asking the community to help Ukrainian refugees.

Meathead Movers has a collection drive underway at its six locations, including one in Fresno.

They're teaming up with an international disaster relief group to help get items collected and delivered to Ukraine.

Anyone interested in helping is being asked to bring unopened, over the counter medical supplies including Band-Aids, butterfly bandages, gauze, saline eye drops, Benadryl, Tylenol and tweezers.

Donations can be dropped off until the end of the month at the Meathead Movers lobby in Northwest Fresno at Shaw and Golden State.
