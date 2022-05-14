81-year-old woman killed in crash in Tulare

An 81-year-old woman was killed in a car crash in Tulare on Saturday.

The crash happened at about 11:15 am at the intersection of Turner Drive and Commercial Avenue.


Tulare police say the woman drove through a stop sign to enter the intersection and was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on Turner Drive. When officers arrived, they found her pinned inside her vehicle and unresponsive.

Officers and EMS personnel tried to revive her, but she died at the scene.


Police say the occupants of the other vehicle involved in the crash are cooperating with the investigation. Alcohol and or drugs are not believed to be factors in the collision.

If you have information about the crash, you are urged to contact Sgt. Chris Marvin at (559) 684-4290.
