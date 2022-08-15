12-year-old boy spends birthday handing out water bottles in downtown Fresno

'I have any day or time to play video games but today it feels nice to just help people.'

Instead of having a party, a Valley boy used his birthday to help those experiencing homelessness in downtown Fresno on Sunday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 12-year-old boy used his birthday to take action to help those experiencing homelessness.

Instead of a party, he asked people to donate cases of water.

Joseph O'Neil's birthday was Sunday and he took those cases of water and shared them with those in need.

His mom Josie, says he's been collecting water and handing it out since he was 4 years old.

The two looked for people experiencing homelessness and give them water to help battle the heat.

Joseph says this was more important than any party or playing video games.

"I have any day or time to play video games but today it feels nice to just help people," Joseph said.

The two walked around downtown Fresno passing out hundreds of bottles of water.