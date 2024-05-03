Man convicted of truck stop murder sentenced to life in prison

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly two years after the death of Joey Madeira, a Southern California family is still reeling from his brutal murder.

"We will never get our dad back," Madeira's daughter Kristina said. "We'll never be able to call him. His granddaughter will never be able to laugh with him."

Some of Madeira's eight children were at the Fresno County Courthouse on Thursday. They were there for the sentencing of Isaiah Harley - the man convicted of killing their father.

Investigators say Harley killed Madeira in a random knife attack in June 2022.

Madeira's family says he was doing what he loved: driving a big rig truck. Harley was hitchhiking, and Madeira offered him a ride.

"He always wanted to help people," Kristina said. "He would give anything they had to anybody."

That final act of kindness turned deadly when Harley attacked and killed Madeira as the two went through Fresno County.

First responders say the 51-year-old victim died of stab wounds at the EZ Trip Travel Center on Lassen Avenue near Avenal.

It was a tragic and unexpected loss for Madeira's family, who remember him as a loving man. They say he had a strong sense of humor and loved his truck.

"Sometimes he would take us into the truck and teach us songs and what life on the road was about," Madeira's son Taylor said.

Prosecutors charged Harley with murder and robbery. He first pleaded not guilty to the charges but then pleaded no contest in April.

On Thursday, Harley learned his prison sentence: 16 years to life. Madeira's children say it is not enough.

"This guy will be up for parole before he's 40," Kristina said. "He'll still get to live his life (and) have children."

It is still unclear exactly why Harley attacked Madeira. At the time, investigators said Harley might have been involved in an Oakland carjacking and a Kern County robbery that happened days before Madeira died.

