Free bike repair pop-up held in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local organization was taking action to help educate people on proper bicycle maintenance.
The Bike Station held a free bike repair pop-up event in Central Fresno's Van Ness Village.
People were able to bring in their bikes and have experienced volunteers guide them through repairing their two-wheel ride.
The event showed people how to change a flat tire, including how to fix brake and chain issues.
Tools, work-stands and cables were offered.
Organizers say this helps grow the biking community.
The Bike Station started in November 2021 as a small monthly outdoor volunteer meet-up in the Tower District.
It's also part of the Fresno County Bicycle Coalition.