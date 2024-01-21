WATCH LIVE

Free bike repair pop-up held in central Fresno

The event showed people how to change a flat tire, including how to fix brake and chain issues.

Sunday, January 21, 2024 2:20AM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local organization was taking action to help educate people on proper bicycle maintenance.

The Bike Station held a free bike repair pop-up event in Central Fresno's Van Ness Village.

People were able to bring in their bikes and have experienced volunteers guide them through repairing their two-wheel ride.

The event showed people how to change a flat tire, including how to fix brake and chain issues.

Tools, work-stands and cables were offered.

Organizers say this helps grow the biking community.

The Bike Station started in November 2021 as a small monthly outdoor volunteer meet-up in the Tower District.

It's also part of the Fresno County Bicycle Coalition.

