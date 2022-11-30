New fuel storage facilities now complete for 144th Fighter Wing

The project was done to get the 144th into compliance with state law, which requires that underground storage tanks be removed.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A project two years in the making is now complete for the 144th Fighter Wing, and Action News was there for the official opening.

The Fresno Air National Guard base hosted a ribbon cutting for its new fuel storage facilities, featuring tanks with increased capacities.

The project was done to get the 144th into compliance with state law, which requires that underground storage tanks be removed by 2023.

$20 million went into replacing the existing system with above-ground containers that are better for the environment and easier to manage.

The construction included new pump houses, a pipeline and loading stations.