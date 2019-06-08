car crash

18-year-old Exeter girl in ICU recognized at her graduation

By
On the school's track is where America Fernandez was supposed to sit next to her classmates.

But that accident has left her in a coma on one of the biggest nights of her life.

As Exeter Union High School's seniors prepared to walk into Monarch stadium to turn their tassels, one graduate was not able to join them.

18-year-old America Fernandez is still recovering at Community Regional Medical Center after being hit by a car more than a week ago.

She is still in the ICU.

America and her boyfriend, Ricardo Isais, were both hit by a jeep while walking back to school from lunch near State Route 65 and Sequoia.

The devastating news has been hard on the entire town since the crash.

In a Facebook post, Cynthia Fernandez Calderon, talked about how proud she is of her sister, adding that the salutatorian overcame all odds after moving to the United States three and half years ago as a sophomore.

She says her family is not losing hope and continues to rely on faith to get them through this challenging time.

And while America will not be in attendance on graduation night, her absence and hard work were acknowledged.

Ricardo was able to make it to the graduation.

He is currently in a wheelchair and according to close friends, is slowly recovering.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
exetercar crashgraduation
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
WATCH: Truck slams into squad car during traffic stop
CA Conservation Corps member dies 3 years after deadly crash in Reedley
NFL player loses arm in car crash
Paramedic and EMT save man from burning car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News