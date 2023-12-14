19-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend's mom pleads not guilty

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend's mother appeared in court today.

19-year-old Andrew Leon plead not guilty to the murder.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on November 26 in the area of Mouren Drive and P Street-- near Huron Elementary School.

When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old April Diaz in the road with gunshot wounds.

She died at the scene.

Investigators say Leon was dating Diaz's daughter.

They believe Leon and Diaz were involved in an argument before the shooting.

Leon was arrested after he turned himself into authorities in Monterey County.

His pre-preliminary hearing is set for February 13.

He remains in custody at the Fresno County Jail without bail.

