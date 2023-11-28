A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Huron over the weekend.

Man arrested for shooting and killing girlfriend's mother in Huron, police say

HURON, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Huron over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 2 am Sunday in the area of Mouren Drive and P Street near Huron Elementary School.

Huron police say they found 37-year-old April Diaz with gunshot wounds.

She died at the scene.

Detectives say 19-year-old Andrew Leon turned himself in Sunday night in Monterey County, where he lives.

Investigators say Leon was dating Diaz's daughter.

They believe Leon and Diaz were involved in an argument before the shooting.

Leon has been booked into the Fresno County Jail for murder.