Society

Many Valley couples tie the knot on 2-22-22

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Many Valley couples tie the knot on 2-22-22

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Romance is in the air as more than 60 couples chose to tie the knot at the Fresno County Clerk's Office on Tuesday.

"It means a very busy day here at clerk services," says Fresno County Clerk James A. Kus.

Couples like Katelyn Prado and Moses Lopez know it's a once-in-a-lifetime palindrome date -- meaning it reads the same forward and backward.

Lopez proposed to Prado at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo last year.

They eventually made their appointment online and then came in to fill out their final paperwork before becoming newlyweds.

Some folks opt to take their license home and do a private ceremony, while others exchange vows in-person at the clerk's office.

Nathan Wobrock and his now-wife Olivia say this date was set with love and intention.

"Well, to be honest, Nathan has a hard time remembering dates, so I made it easy for him," Olivia said.

They are happy to start their life together, blending their family.

They say that despite the guest attendance restrictions, they were pleased to have loved ones there to share in this important moment.

"I knew when I met Nathan, I was going to marry him, so just the opportunity to finally be able to do it and be able to start our lives together, I'm just super excited," Olivia said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnomarriage
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Lawsuit against Fresno police aims to change treatment of unhoused
Officers keeping close eye on I-5 at Grapevine amid cold temperatures
Mountain businesses thrilled to see snow, increased tourism
Winter storm brings rain to Central CA, snow to Sierra
Police investigating smash-and-grab at Kohl's in north Fresno
Snow day for Mariposa County schools as winter storm passed through
Driver crashes 300 feet down mountainside, slams into tree
Show More
Ukraine-Russia crisis could lead to highest gas prices in CA history
Biden announces new sanctions on Russia as Ukraine tensions escalate
1 killed, others injured in crash on Hwy 198 near Visalia
Kids traumatized after CA McDonald's road rage attack, mom says
Money raised for Fresno family attacked at vendor booth
More TOP STORIES News