Many Valley couples tie the knot on 2-22-22

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Romance is in the air as more than 60 couples chose to tie the knot at the Fresno County Clerk's Office on Tuesday."It means a very busy day here at clerk services," says Fresno County Clerk James A. Kus.Couples like Katelyn Prado and Moses Lopez know it's a once-in-a-lifetime palindrome date -- meaning it reads the same forward and backward.Lopez proposed to Prado at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo last year.They eventually made their appointment online and then came in to fill out their final paperwork before becoming newlyweds.Some folks opt to take their license home and do a private ceremony, while others exchange vows in-person at the clerk's office.Nathan Wobrock and his now-wife Olivia say this date was set with love and intention."Well, to be honest, Nathan has a hard time remembering dates, so I made it easy for him," Olivia said.They are happy to start their life together, blending their family.They say that despite the guest attendance restrictions, they were pleased to have loved ones there to share in this important moment."I knew when I met Nathan, I was going to marry him, so just the opportunity to finally be able to do it and be able to start our lives together, I'm just super excited," Olivia said.