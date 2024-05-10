No hate crime charges filed against suspect in attack at Tower District's 'Porchfest'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man suspected of a violent attack on Pro-Palestinian supporters at a Fresno music festival has been charged but not for a hate crime.

Francisco Samaniego is accused of attacking three women at the Tower District's 'Porch Fest' event on April 27.

The brutal altercation was caught on camera as punches were thrown.

Previous Report: Man arrested for hate crime incident at 'Porchfest' in Fresno's Tower District, police say

Witnesses say Samaniego confronted the women for their Pro-Palestinian views.

But after reviewing the incident, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office did not file hate crime charges.

Prosecutors say since most of Samaniego's comments were directed at Hamas, there is insufficient evidence to pursue hate crime charges under the law.

Samaniego faces charges of battery and second-degree robbery for grabbing and damaging a victim's cell phone.

He's out on bond and will return to court next week after Friday morning's hearing was continued.