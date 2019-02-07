2 ram pickup truck into Tower District store in robbery attempt

Two would-be robbers tried to pull off a "crash and grab" at a mini-mart in Fresno's Tower District.The business owner is still in shock after someone tried ramming a pickup through the front of his store.The crime happened around 6.30 on Thursday morning before the Food King was opened.Authorities believe the suspects were after the ATM machine that sits near the front of the store.But the cement barrier prevented the crooks from getting inside."He would've been inside without the post. He went through and got stuck on top of the post. That's probably the only thing that stopped him from going inside," said Food King owner Mohamed Ahmed.The suspect was driving a stolen Chevy S-10 when security cameras show him getting stuck on one of the heavy duty cement posts near the entrance of the Food King Market.Investigators are now reviewing the footage. The driver was caught on camera fleeing the scene with a second suspect moments after the crash"We're asking for the public's help in getting him identified so we can get him off the streets and arrested," said Mark Hudson of the Fresno Police Department.The two men face burglary and vandalism charges to go along with the driving of a stolen vehicle.According to Fresno PD, the number of burglaries across the city is about the same compared to this time last year, while they're seeing a slight drop in robberies compared to 2018.