Fresno father on trial accused of killing son in northwest Fresno in 2022

Tears came down Blake Wright's face in court Tuesday, as he remembered how he felt just hours after learning his brother died after being shot.

Tears came down Blake Wright's face in court Tuesday, as he remembered how he felt just hours after learning his brother died after being shot.

Tears came down Blake Wright's face in court Tuesday, as he remembered how he felt just hours after learning his brother died after being shot.

Tears came down Blake Wright's face in court Tuesday, as he remembered how he felt just hours after learning his brother died after being shot.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tears start to come down Blake Wright's face in court Tuesday as he remembers how he felt just hours after learning his brother died after being shot.

"Hurt, heartbroken," said the victim's brother, Blake Wright.

Action News is not allowed to show you his face, but we can show you the man on trial for the murder, William Wright III, who also appeared emotional in that moment Tuesday.

Fresno police say Mr. Wright III shot and killed his son, William Wright IV, better known as "Billy," after a fight broke out in a northwest Fresno home in 2022.

"I just see Billy saying 'ah he shot me, he shot me,' holding his upper armpit," said Blake Wright.

"You saw your brother get shot? Correct," asked Defense Attorney David Balakain.

Blake Wright was at the home that day, and says his dad always got physical with them.

"Whenever there was a disagreement, it would become like a grappling type of thing, pretty much similar," said Blake Wright.

As the defense attorney pressed him, he says he's known his father had a gun, but never pulled it out until June 15, 2022.

"He's never told anybody in your family as far as you know -- 'I'm going to shoot you with this gun?' asked Balakain.

"He's never said those words, but he always made it a threat that he would go get his gun," answered Blake Wright.

The lead detective in this case with Fresno PD, Christopher Franks, also taking the stand.

During cross-examination, the Defense attorney asked the detective why his team did not test spots found in the home.

"And you never did that to the two pink spots in the bathroom in this case, Correct?" asked Balakain.

"Correct," answered Detective Christopher Franks.

"Did you write anywhere in the report -- anywhere -- this doesn't look like blood to me?" asked Balakain.

"What I described it as, is potential blood," answered Detective Christopher Franks.

The prosecution also played a 911 call where the defendant tells police Billy was already taken to the hospital, and that he was not shot on purpose.

911 Call Video:

FULL 911 CALL TRANSCRIPT: Prosecutors played the 911 call where William Wright III tells police his son was already taken to the hospital and that he was not shot on purpose.

The trial is expected to continue Wednesday, the defendant is charged with one count of murder and gun enhancements.

If found guilty, he faces 40 years to life in prison.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.